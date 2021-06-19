Critical Comparison: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) vs. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

97.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.38 $35.19 million $2.99 37.08 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50% Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Physical Therapy and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $132.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.52%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.