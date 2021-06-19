CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $678.05 Million

Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce sales of $678.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $900.88 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,695,025%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $457.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $903.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $101.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $261.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,374 shares of company stock worth $9,079,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,367,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

