Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 272.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.01. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

