Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 261 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,875,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $237.44 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $242.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

