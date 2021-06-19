Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $239.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.28. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

