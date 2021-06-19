Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after buying an additional 908,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NYSE:D opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

