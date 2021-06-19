Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $624,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock opened at $246.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.30 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.29.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.