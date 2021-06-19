Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,790 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,971,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,200,000 after acquiring an additional 261,639 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2,271.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.