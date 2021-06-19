Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Cummins by 27.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cummins by 321.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cummins by 9,761.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.90. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

