Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $2.91 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $7.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00008104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,015.50 or 1.00251491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00075255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002715 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

