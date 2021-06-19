Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMDS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 365.83 ($4.78).

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 421.40 ($5.51) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 423.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

