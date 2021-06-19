Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMDS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 365.83 ($4.78).

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 421.40 ($5.51) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 423.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

