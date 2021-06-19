Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Crawford United alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

CRAWA opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.42. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford United (CRAWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.