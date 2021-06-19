COVIR.IO Tops 1-Day Volume of $382.00 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 88.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded down 95% against the US dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $12,900.22 and $382.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00059305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00184241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.87 or 0.00885944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,153.99 or 1.00449215 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

