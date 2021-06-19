Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) PT Raised to $14.50

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.50 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Costamare has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Costamare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 14.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

