Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,361 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. 4,299,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,510. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

