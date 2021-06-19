Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,481 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of VMware by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.57.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,532. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

