Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,853 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 59,526 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 247,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,354,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 179,215 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

DRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

