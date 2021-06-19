Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,197 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

The Southern stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,549,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,636. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.52.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.