Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SANM. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.