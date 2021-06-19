CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.85 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

CXW stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.26. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

