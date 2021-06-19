Contrasting Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprouts Farmers Market 4.36% 33.46% 9.94% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

96.6% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sprouts Farmers Market and Tesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprouts Farmers Market 4 5 2 0 1.82 Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus price target of $23.78, indicating a potential downside of 13.75%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Tesco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Tesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprouts Farmers Market $6.47 billion 0.50 $287.45 million $2.49 11.07 Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Tesco on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. As of January 03, 2021, it operated 362 stores in 23 states. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

