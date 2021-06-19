Contrasting Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pretium Resources and Thunder Mountain Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 4 3 0 2.43 Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 77.66%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -2.85% 18.84% 11.91% Thunder Mountain Gold 272.72% 120.15% 63.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pretium Resources and Thunder Mountain Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 2.97 -$38.44 million $0.95 10.29 Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 14.05 $1.22 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pretium Resources.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Pretium Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

