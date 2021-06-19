Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ opened at $221.25 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.