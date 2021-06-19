Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Conduent has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,560,000 after buying an additional 3,276,748 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 39.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Conduent by 2,130.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,427 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the first quarter worth about $8,334,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 17.9% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 997,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

