Concord Wealth Partners Invests $55,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of AFL opened at $52.08 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

