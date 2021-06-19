Concord Wealth Partners Invests $52,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,508 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after buying an additional 1,946,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after buying an additional 853,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $18,448,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after buying an additional 831,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.74. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

In other news, Director Perestroika purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

