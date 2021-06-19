Concord Wealth Partners Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 9,007.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 23.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

HMC opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.06. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 43.73%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

