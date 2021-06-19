Concord Wealth Partners Has $47,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,975,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 215,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after buying an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $176.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.66. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.33 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.