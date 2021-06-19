Concord Wealth Partners Acquires New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $174.19 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.25.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.