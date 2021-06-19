Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 2,287 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 4,484.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Stratasys were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSYS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 69,958 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,403,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.10. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.