Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Trading Up 0.3%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.45. Approximately 19,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 13,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSVI. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Computer Services by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Services by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Computer Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.