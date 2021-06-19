COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of CMPS stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $1,399,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
