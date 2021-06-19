COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $1,399,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

