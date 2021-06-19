Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.20.

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,437,000 after acquiring an additional 94,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

