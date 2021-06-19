Comparing Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) & Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Mexus Gold US alerts:

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Alamos Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$3.22 million N/A N/A Alamos Gold $748.10 million 4.09 $144.20 million $0.40 19.48

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -278.16% Alamos Gold 26.01% 6.22% 4.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mexus Gold US and Alamos Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Alamos Gold 1 4 8 0 2.54

Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $14.19, indicating a potential upside of 82.21%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Mexus Gold US on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State. It also holds interest in the Ures property consisting nine concessions covering an area of 10,000 acres located to the North of Hermosillo, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.