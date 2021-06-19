Comparing Fathom (FTHM) & Its Peers

Fathom (NASDAQ: FTHM) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fathom to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Fathom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fathom and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fathom Competitors 113 493 594 18 2.42

Fathom presently has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.96%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 11.58%. Given Fathom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -2.38% -21.49% -16.68% Fathom Competitors 2.38% 11.57% 2.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fathom and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $176.78 million -$1.34 million -282.25 Fathom Competitors $4.48 billion $136.76 million -20.46

Fathom’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fathom. Fathom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fathom rivals beat Fathom on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

