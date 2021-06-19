Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 189,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,262,174 shares.The stock last traded at $9.55 and had previously closed at $9.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BVN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 106,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

