Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,262 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,487,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 185.4% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 463,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,872,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.