Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 56.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

