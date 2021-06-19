Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after buying an additional 298,655 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

PRLB stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.66. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

