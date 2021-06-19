Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 243 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $165,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,308.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.