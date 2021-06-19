Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $76.60 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.12.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

