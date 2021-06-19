Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $76.60 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.12.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

