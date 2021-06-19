Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,358 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $69,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.