Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.75. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 112,482 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 12.40%.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $210,037.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,719.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $707,938 in the last 90 days. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

