CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $42,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $210.71 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.