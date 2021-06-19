Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price objective on the stock.

CBG has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Saturday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,341.67 ($17.53).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,529 ($19.98) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,600.12.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

