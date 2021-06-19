Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,282 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,657,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,833,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,562,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,481,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 152,640 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.92, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $24.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

