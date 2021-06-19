Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.
Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $278.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.37.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 107,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
