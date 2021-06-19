Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.02. 381,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.34. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

