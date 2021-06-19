Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLAR. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Clarus stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $732.75 million, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Clarus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Clarus by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Clarus by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

