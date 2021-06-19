Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 13th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CVEO opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.39 and a beta of 3.82. Civeo has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.66.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. Analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $187,648.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,566. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

